Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.27

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 308568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Matterport Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $672.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. Analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

