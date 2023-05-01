Matthew A. Salem Purchases 25,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE KREF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 598,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,772. The stock has a market cap of $718.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -260.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.