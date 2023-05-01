Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.83

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 353209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

