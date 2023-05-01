MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MXL stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

