McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.38. 263,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,316. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $297.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

