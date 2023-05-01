McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $297.35

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $297.35 and last traded at $296.99, with a volume of 190886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 79,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,718,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $480,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.