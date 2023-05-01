McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $354.05 and last traded at $354.10. 134,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 952,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.02.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

