Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

