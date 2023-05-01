Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medartis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDRSF remained flat at C$73.86 during midday trading on Monday. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$73.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.03.
About Medartis
