Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,808. Medigus has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

