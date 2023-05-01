Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 67,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.