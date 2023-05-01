Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) SVP Sells $15,342.16 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) SVP Alejandra Carvajal sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $15,342.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,068.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 17.7 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $477.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

