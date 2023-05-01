Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

