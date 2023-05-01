Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Methanex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 178,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

