Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 11,817 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

