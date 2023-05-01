Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $801.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $788.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

