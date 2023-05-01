Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.0 %

DG opened at $221.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.17 and its 200 day moving average is $233.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

