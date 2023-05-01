Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

