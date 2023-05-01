Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $724.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $698.15 and a 200-day moving average of $674.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.82.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

