Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 7,792 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $161.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

