Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.