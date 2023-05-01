Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $299.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.75. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

