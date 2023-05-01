MetisDAO Reaches Market Cap of $114.94 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $25.83 or 0.00091927 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $114.94 million and $3.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.03322805 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,913,382.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

