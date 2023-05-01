MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 272,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

