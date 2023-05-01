Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYBUF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Meyer Burger Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $0.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.78.

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

