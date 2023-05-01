Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at 92 Resources in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.06. 72,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.