Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.32

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 397880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.