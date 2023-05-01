Moonbeam Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $213.52 million and $3.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00059683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,731,470 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

