Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $295.06

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $295.06 and last traded at $294.91, with a volume of 139244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average of $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

