MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 475 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,806,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,695,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.