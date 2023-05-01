MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

