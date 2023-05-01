My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

