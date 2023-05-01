My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.40 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

