My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in BCE by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.