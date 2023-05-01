My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

