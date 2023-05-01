My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NEP opened at $57.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

