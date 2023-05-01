My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $338,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.54 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

