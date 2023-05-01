My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.