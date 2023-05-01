My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

