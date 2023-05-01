MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $147.00 at Robert W. Baird

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 88.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Stories

