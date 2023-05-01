MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $147.00 at Robert W. Baird

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
MYR Group Stock Performance
Shares of MYRG stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $130.35.
Insider Activity at MYR Group
In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 88.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
