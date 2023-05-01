National Bankshares Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

