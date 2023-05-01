Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79,898.61 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $79,898.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00145286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,021,302 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

