Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,737,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,566. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $370.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

