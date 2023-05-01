NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Down 2.5%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.23. 34,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 583,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.59.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $308,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NerdWallet by 56.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

