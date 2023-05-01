Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Position Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Nevro accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 171.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nevro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $28.76. 101,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,102. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,927.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

