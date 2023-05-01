Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.42

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 112422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,927.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at $6,990,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 100.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 147.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.