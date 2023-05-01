Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.24%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 162,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

