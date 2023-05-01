Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -317.24%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.