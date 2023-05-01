NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,239,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.06. 967,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,029. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.