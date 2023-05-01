Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NINE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 822,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Insider Activity

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,074. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 10,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 692,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth about $6,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 361,285 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

